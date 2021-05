Software Developer

This dynamic company works on complex problems, with exceptional individuals.

BEng Computer Science or similar

Honors degree preferred

Must have done exceptionally well in academics, preferred, Cum Lauda/Suma Cum Laude.

2-3 years experience

Experience with Python and React

Please apply online

If you have not been asked for your academic record, please know that your application was unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position