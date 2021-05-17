Superintendent Regulatory Compliance at Sibanye Stillwater

Participating in the development and implementation of compliance strategies and methodology. Scanning the regulatory universe and identify applicable laws and regulations that may impact the company, currently and in future. Developing and maintaining compliance related policies.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 27 May 2021.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advance Diploma) in Commerce, Law or relevant degree.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in a Governance and Control related position within a mining environment.

Have good Report writing skills.

Have computer skills (MS Office).

Have an understanding of quality requirements for a Quality Management System.

Have the ability to implement policies and processes.

Have the ability to interact independently with senior business partners, external advisors and the finance team.

Have the ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Be Self-motivated and be able to work within a team environment.

Have an understanding of management, financial and administration matters.

Have an understanding of the full regulatory framework within mining.

Have advanced knowledge and understanding of typical mining practices and processes.

Have a valid Driver’s License.

Have a clear security screening record.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Certificate in Compliance.

Management qualification.

Have good project management skills.

Experience or exposure in a functional/specialist area such as World Gold Council and/or London Platinum Palladium Market, with Compliance management experience.

Key responsibilities include:

Developing and maintaining a Corporate Compliance framework.

Creating Compliance Risk Profiles (CRPs) and assisting with regular reviews on CRPs with functional departments.

Participating in the development and implementation of Responsible Sourcing Compliance methodology and strategy.

Designing and implementing process for ongoing compliance monitoring activities.

Coordinating ongoing compliance monitoring activities.

Developing compliance breach reports and non-compliance reports.

Managing and reporting breaches and non-compliance to senior management and take appropriate action where necessary.

Coordinating external audit of the responsible sourcing process.

Compiling information for RSC, EXCO, Risk Committee and Board reporting.

Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders across the organisation and externally at all levels and cross-functionally.

Set budgeting parameters for the department in line with business requirements and financial objectives.

Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Maintain and comply with SHE standards within the work environment.

Instil a culture of SHE leadership within the department.

Comply with requirements of the Quality Management System.

Desired Skills:

Governance and Control

Regulatory Compliance

Compliance management

Corporate Compliance framework

Compliance Risk Profiles (CRPs)

World Gold Council

London Platinum Palladium Market

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

