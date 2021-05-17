Supervisor – Load Out and Dispatch at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a Supervisor Load Out and Dispatch at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITY:Schedule and supervise the execution and utilization of load-out equipment for all 3 plants and Stockyard. To see that SOT operators are supervised, to ensure timeous and accurate transport and dispatch of ore (from plant bin to stacking area and from stacking area to Stockyard) as per production and Stockyard plans (stockyard, road and ad-hoc duties).

Grade 12.

Diploma: Logistics or Transport Management.

Certificate: Front line supervision.

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years Load out or dispatching operations / transport logistics.

2 Years Supervisory experience in transport environment.

Must achieve a B symbol on the Dover assessment.

Valid code B/EB driver license.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Computer literate (Microsoft Office, Oracle, JDE, Isometrix, Qlikview)

Schedule and manage execution of dispatch processes and activities. Supervise the transport of ore from Gloria to N2 intermediate stockpiles according to instructions from Supervisor.

Supervise the transport of ore from stacks to stockyard tips according to blend instruction received from Supervisor.

Supervise the recovery of ore from the floor instruction received from the Supervisor or management. Supervise the stacks to stockyard process. Supervise road transport and Ad hoc duties.

Provide Supervisor Stockyard SOT and Ore Control with the following data at prescribed intervals:-

Stockyard and stock data regarding tons and time standards executed for Stockyard and road per shift

Deviations from daily standards per shift.

Operational constraints per shift affecting the execution of the 4-day plan

Obtain, check and refine information. Collate and submit reports. Run data exception reports and take corrective action. Conduct document control spot-checks

Implement compliance requirements. Communicate compliance changes. Manage operator licence conformance and implement remedial actions and ensure timely scheduling to meet compliance requirements i. e. inductions etc. Ensure legal compliance according to COPs.

Provide input into sub-functional planning. Plan team activities.

Interpret the approved operational plans (stockyard and road). Determine how resources and processes must be utilised / applied to achieve the objectives. Mobilise resources to ensure achievement of production targets and objectives. Match labour availability and shift demand, prioritise demand and develop shift operations plan. Allocate resources (human, vehicles etc. ) to execute the shift operations plans.

Learn more/Apply for this position