Systems Cloud Engineer

- As a Systems and Cloud Engineer you have to be Tech Savvy.
- Must have a strong software engineering proficiency at developing cloud-ready applications, such as those built on open standards, network development and monitoring skills, and security skills.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- VMWARE certification (Advantageous)
- Microsoft Certified – MCSE
- IT Support Qualifications – Cloud
- Azure (Advantageous)
- VEEAM (Advantageous)
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Could Engineering role
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in the following:
- VMWARE/Azure
- Networking
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Troubleshooting
- Hosting experience (Advantageous)
- SAP Background (Advantageous)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global Hosting