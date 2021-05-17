Systems Cloud Engineer

May 17, 2021

  • As a Systems and Cloud Engineer you have to be Tech Savvy.
  • Must have a strong software engineering proficiency at developing cloud-ready applications, such as those built on open standards, network development and monitoring skills, and security skills.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • VMWARE certification (Advantageous)
  • Microsoft Certified – MCSE
  • IT Support Qualifications – Cloud
  • Azure (Advantageous)
  • VEEAM (Advantageous)

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Could Engineering role
  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in the following:
  • VMWARE/Azure
  • Networking
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Troubleshooting
  • Hosting experience (Advantageous)
  • SAP Background (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • VMWare
  • Azure
  • VMWare/Azure
  • Hosting Experience
  • VEEAM
  • Networking
  • Troubleshooting
  • Cloud
  • Cloud Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Global Hosting

