Technical Sales and Logistics Clerk

Area: Germiston

Scope of Position:

Handling of paperwork and computer entries relating to tenders, incoming orders, customer liaison, manufacturing liaison, dispatch and delivery of products

Responsibilities of Sales Clerk:

Assisting sales staff with processing of tenders and submission of quotes.

Transferring of client orders into factory manufacturing works instructions.

Liaising with production management and communicating on progress with clients.

Arranging packing lists for transport of products and commercial invoices.

Arranging shipment of goods to contract destinations in South Africa and abroad.

Ensuring computer and paper files are organized professionally and kept up to date at all times.

Background of Sales Clerk:

Formal education to minimum matriculation level with excellent scores in English

Computer skills in Outlook, Word and Excel. Syspro will be an advantage.

Experience in an engineering related organization and understanding of engineering terms.

Experience in arranging shippers, transporters and packers.

Good communication skills

Understanding of how exports are arranged and knowledge of export shipping terms.

Working Conditions

Very negotiable salary based on experience and skills capability

40 hour working week in daylight hours. Occasional unpaid overtime

19 days annual leave rising to 22 days after 5 years.

Compulsory provident fund membership

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position