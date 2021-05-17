Technical Service Field Professional – Randburg at The Focus Group

The field technical service professional is responsible for repairing, servicing and installing Company equipment at the customers. Goal is to work as efficient as possible by optimizing the field days by being at the customer.As Manufacturing Engineer he is responsible for repair & preventive maintenance for the manufacturing equipment and continuous improvement of manufacturing processes.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Field Technician:

Responsible for all onsite technical support activities regarding repairs, service, installations, training, problem solving,

When in the office responsible to assist the solutions or repair team with their day to day activities.

The field technical service professional is responsible for the follow-up towards the customers. In case of a conflict or disagreement he/she needs to involve the sales representative to ensure the customer satisfaction.

Responsible for organizing/planning the field interventions in an efficient way.

Working with the administrative tools and procedures that are in place.

Contacting our suppliers concerning technical issues or product improvements to grant solutions towards our customers.

During contact with the customer the field technical support professional is responsible in seeing opportunities for sales or service leads.

Manufacturing Engineer:

Responsible for maintaining all equipment in optimal condition, by creating and carrying out a preventive maintenance program.

Ensure manufacturing equipment meets all safety requirements at any moment in time and continuously seeks to improve machine safety and ergonomics.

Fast and effective repair of equipment in case of machine breakdown.

Continuously improve manufacturing efficiency through machine optimization.

Requirements:

Understand and implement the Quality and Environmental Objectives and Policy in day to day work

Understand and implement the requirements of the Q&E Management System applicable in the job

Be willing to travel – Local travel up to 60%

