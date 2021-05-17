Unit Manager Total Reward (Senior Reward Analyst) at Sibanye Stillwater

Conduct market research, design, recommend, implement and monitor reward trends. Perform statistical analysis, pay scale design and management, salary benchmarking (internal and external), reward process optimisation.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 27 May 2021.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Human Resources management or a BCom in a relevant field.

Have a CIPP Qualification (Word at Work or SARA GRP)

Have at least 5 years’ experience in the reward field, of which 3 years should have been at a management level or experience as a Senior Reward Analyst.

Have experience in statistical and remuneration data modelling analysis.

Have computer skills (MS Office).

Have ability to plan, develop and deliver presentations and reports for internal and external use.

Have experienced in the design of remuneration programmes to attract and retain employees.

Have an understanding of payroll interfaces / administration.

Have good project knowledge in the implementation of any remuneration related projects.

Have Business writing skills in the delivery of Exco and Board submissions and required reports.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Have a clear security screening record.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Experience in LTIP design and share scheme administration.

Experience in the mining industry.

Key responsibilities include:

Conduct market research, design, recommend, implement and monitor reward trends.

Perform statistical analysis, pay scale design and management, salary benchmarking (internal and external), reward process optimisation.

Develop and maintain remuneration related policies and procedures within the legislative and regulatory frameworks.

Participate in cost saving initiatives regarding labour costs for the organisation.

Improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the HR Master system by partnering with payroll and HRMIS in alignment to the overall HR objectives and strategy.

Facilitate Remuneration and Reward information sessions.

Provide accurate and timeous information for the Company Annual Report.

Compile remuneration related reports (daily, weekly and monthly) as required.

Conduct annual salary surveys and trend analyses and make suitable remuneration recommendations.

Conduct Total Reward market research and make suitable remuneration recommendations.

Liaise with HR colleagues, service providers, a range of customers, regulatory entities, Committees and Operations.

Maintain and comply with SHE standards within the work environment.

Participate in internal audits and execute corrective measures to ensure compliance.

Desired Skills:

Senior Reward Analyst

CIPP

Remuneration data modelling analysis

Pay scale design and management

Reward process optimisation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position