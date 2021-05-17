Various Position in Boat Building at Robertson and Caine (Pty) Ltd

Finisher

  • (Gelcoat) Repair defects on fiberglass components (Track mark repair experience advantageous).
  • Experience in catalyst/MEK ratio mixing (test to be done in accordance with catalyst ratio chart).
  • Thorough knowledge and experience of all aspects of Laminating and Finishing.
  • Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.

Laminator

  • Work in all areas of composite production, including automation / infusion.
  • Maintain quality and adhere to quality standards at all times.
  • Experience in catalyst/MEK ratio mixing (test to be done in accordance with catalyst ratio chart).
  • Maintain stable production-delivery.
  • Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.

Carpenter

  • Assemble and fit all joinery components.
  • Read and Understand Drawings.
  • Must be able to use power tools (Grinder, Jigsaw, Drill etc).
  • Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.
  • Assume responsibility and accountability for own work.

Minimum Criteria:

  • Minimum: NQF Level 2 (Grade 10)
  • Ideal: NQF Level 4 (Grade 12)
  • Experience: With at least 2 years related work experience.
  • Excellent timekeeping and attendance record.
  • Able to work weekends and overtime.
  • Able to work in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • good planning
  • organising
  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills
  • work under pressure
  • Good time management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 10

About The Employer:

Interested in joining South Africa’s largest catamaran boat building company situated in Cape Town?

Do you believe in Integrity, Respect, Honesty, Teamwork, Dependability & Accountability? Then you are the talent that we are on the lookout for.

