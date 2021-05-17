Various Position in Boat Building at Robertson and Caine (Pty) Ltd

Finisher

(Gelcoat) Repair defects on fiberglass components (Track mark repair experience advantageous).

Experience in catalyst/MEK ratio mixing (test to be done in accordance with catalyst ratio chart).

Thorough knowledge and experience of all aspects of Laminating and Finishing.

Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.

Laminator

Work in all areas of composite production, including automation / infusion.

Maintain quality and adhere to quality standards at all times.

Experience in catalyst/MEK ratio mixing (test to be done in accordance with catalyst ratio chart).

Maintain stable production-delivery.

Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.

Carpenter

Assemble and fit all joinery components.

Read and Understand Drawings.

Must be able to use power tools (Grinder, Jigsaw, Drill etc).

Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.

Assume responsibility and accountability for own work.

Minimum Criteria:

Minimum: NQF Level 2 (Grade 10)

Ideal: NQF Level 4 (Grade 12)

Experience: With at least 2 years related work experience.

Excellent timekeeping and attendance record.

Able to work weekends and overtime.

Able to work in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

good planning

organising

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

work under pressure

Good time management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 10

About The Employer:

Interested in joining South Africa’s largest catamaran boat building company situated in Cape Town?

Do you believe in Integrity, Respect, Honesty, Teamwork, Dependability & Accountability? Then you are the talent that we are on the lookout for.

