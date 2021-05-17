Various Position in Boat Building at Robertson and Caine (Pty) Ltd

Finisher
- (Gelcoat) Repair defects on fiberglass components (Track mark repair experience advantageous).
- Experience in catalyst/MEK ratio mixing (test to be done in accordance with catalyst ratio chart).
- Thorough knowledge and experience of all aspects of Laminating and Finishing.
- Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.
Laminator
- Work in all areas of composite production, including automation / infusion.
- Maintain quality and adhere to quality standards at all times.
- Experience in catalyst/MEK ratio mixing (test to be done in accordance with catalyst ratio chart).
- Maintain stable production-delivery.
- Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.
Carpenter
- Assemble and fit all joinery components.
- Read and Understand Drawings.
- Must be able to use power tools (Grinder, Jigsaw, Drill etc).
- Ensure Standards Operating Procedures are adhered to at all times.
- Assume responsibility and accountability for own work.
Minimum Criteria:
- Minimum: NQF Level 2 (Grade 10)
- Ideal: NQF Level 4 (Grade 12)
- Experience: With at least 2 years related work experience.
- Excellent timekeeping and attendance record.
- Able to work weekends and overtime.
- Able to work in a team environment.
Desired Skills:
- good planning
- organising
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- work under pressure
- Good time management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 10
About The Employer:
Interested in joining South Africa’s largest catamaran boat building company situated in Cape Town?
Do you believe in Integrity, Respect, Honesty, Teamwork, Dependability & Accountability? Then you are the talent that we are on the lookout for.