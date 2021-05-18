Our client is looking for a young, dynamic Accountant (CA) SA to join their team.
Responsibilities include:
- Taking full responsibility for the validity, accuracy and completeness of the financial records
- Implementing and overseeing the necessary finance controls, processes and procedures
- Planning, compiling and submitting the annual Opex and reviewing Capex budgets
- Compiling and analysing the monthly management accounts and tracking spend vs. budgets and prior year
- Act as the Risk Officer for the Division
- Maintaining and assessing the Fixed Asset Register
- Forecasting income and expenses
- Managing long outstanding debtors
- Ensuring that Balance Sheet accounts are reconciled
- Month-end Reporting and presentations, including variance analysis and commentary
- Managing the accounts payable process
- Preparing financial models
- Ad hoc reporting
Minimum Requirements
- CA (SA)
- 1-3 years post-article experience in Commerce
- Business Process Management and Analysis skills
- Advanced excel skills
Desired Skills:
- Excel Advanced
- Forecasting
- Financial Reporting