Accountant

May 18, 2021

Our client is looking for a young, dynamic Accountant (CA) SA to join their team.
Responsibilities include:

  • Taking full responsibility for the validity, accuracy and completeness of the financial records
  • Implementing and overseeing the necessary finance controls, processes and procedures
  • Planning, compiling and submitting the annual Opex and reviewing Capex budgets
  • Compiling and analysing the monthly management accounts and tracking spend vs. budgets and prior year
  • Act as the Risk Officer for the Division
  • Maintaining and assessing the Fixed Asset Register
  • Forecasting income and expenses
  • Managing long outstanding debtors
  • Ensuring that Balance Sheet accounts are reconciled
  • Month-end Reporting and presentations, including variance analysis and commentary
  • Managing the accounts payable process
  • Preparing financial models
  • Ad hoc reporting

Minimum Requirements

  • CA (SA)
  • 1-3 years post-article experience in Commerce
  • Business Process Management and Analysis skills
  • Advanced excel skills

Desired Skills:

  • Excel Advanced
  • Forecasting
  • Financial Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position