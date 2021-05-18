Accountant

Our client is looking for a young, dynamic Accountant (CA) SA to join their team.

Responsibilities include:

Taking full responsibility for the validity, accuracy and completeness of the financial records

Implementing and overseeing the necessary finance controls, processes and procedures

Planning, compiling and submitting the annual Opex and reviewing Capex budgets

Compiling and analysing the monthly management accounts and tracking spend vs. budgets and prior year

Act as the Risk Officer for the Division

Maintaining and assessing the Fixed Asset Register

Forecasting income and expenses

Managing long outstanding debtors

Ensuring that Balance Sheet accounts are reconciled

Month-end Reporting and presentations, including variance analysis and commentary

Managing the accounts payable process

Preparing financial models

Ad hoc reporting

Minimum Requirements

CA (SA)

1-3 years post-article experience in Commerce

Business Process Management and Analysis skills

Advanced excel skills

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

Forecasting

Financial Reporting

