Accounts Payable Supervisor

May 18, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in accounting or finance
  • At least 2 – 5 years experience as Accounts Payable Manager

DUTIES:

  • Maintaining accurate records regarding payments of suppliers
  • Processing payments for clients
  • Hiring, training, motivating, and evaluating accounts payable staff members
  • Overseeing routine department activities, reconciliation of creditors payments, to ensure that they are completed accurately and on time
  • Compiling, analyzing, and reporting financial information to management and government agencies
  • Developing, implementing, improving, and enforcing budgets, policies, and department controls to increase accuracy and efficiency

Desired Skills:

  • Strong time and people management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

