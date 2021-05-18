Admin Receptionist

May 18, 2021

A key client is seeking to recruit an Administrator/receptionist for its Berea based office:

The minimum requirements:

  • Senior certificate – matric pass
  • Certificate in computer skills
  • Proficient with MS Office
  • At least 2 years working experience in a similar position
  • Driver’s licence and own vehicle
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent telephone etiquette
  • Excellent Administration skills

This position is on a part time basis, interested candidates that meet the criteria should send their cvs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Admin Duties
  • Office Administration
  • Receptionist

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

