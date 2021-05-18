Admin Receptionist

A key client is seeking to recruit an Administrator/receptionist for its Berea based office:
The minimum requirements:
- Senior certificate – matric pass
- Certificate in computer skills
- Proficient with MS Office
- At least 2 years working experience in a similar position
- Driver’s licence and own vehicle
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent telephone etiquette
- Excellent Administration skills
This position is on a part time basis, interested candidates that meet the criteria should send their cvs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Admin Duties
- Office Administration
- Receptionist
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years