Admin Receptionist

A key client is seeking to recruit an Administrator/receptionist for its Berea based office:

The minimum requirements:

Senior certificate – matric pass

Certificate in computer skills

Proficient with MS Office

At least 2 years working experience in a similar position

Driver’s licence and own vehicle

Excellent communication skills

Excellent telephone etiquette

Excellent Administration skills

This position is on a part time basis, interested candidates that meet the criteria should send their cvs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Admin Duties

Office Administration

Receptionist

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

