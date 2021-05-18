Customer Service Agent at Digital Care

Digital Care has in the last year made massive leaps in entering the market and providing solid services to companies in the telecoms industry.

We are looking for motivated, energetic individuals that are tech savvy to join our existing team to offer excellent customer service.

Duties:

Provide customers with support for internet connectivity problems, router configuration and billing queries via Live Chat.

The operation is active 15 Hours a day, 7 days a week.

Shift work that includes weekends and public holidays.

Work from home.

Personal Skills

Agents should be dynamic self-starters, take responsibility and be resilient

Problem solving

Clear communication skills

Work well in a team

Typing skills would be advantageous

Technical skills

Technical knowledge on F-LTE and Fibre – essential

Router setup and troubleshooting connectivity problems – essential

Basic billing understanding – essential

Customer service experience would be an advantage

Basic training on systems and portals will be provided. Self-study will be required

An ability to figure things out as you go

Equipment

Own computer. Core i3 Processor, sufficient RAM with Windows 10

Own stable internet for the first month, there after FLTE and desktop phone will be supplied

The remuneration is paid on a per query resolved basis.

Our agents earn on average R10 000 pm (It does vary depending on skill level of the agent and time spent online)

Can you see the value in getting paid according to work performed?

Then this position is for you!

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Problem Solving

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Digital Care, provides specialised services to companies.

We have grown consistently in the past year despite a tough economic environment.

Currently we have 35 agents including Project Managers, Collections Agents and Customer Service Agents.

After the application, selected candidates will receive an online assesment to be completed.

Those who pass the assessment will be interviewed to be placed on a shortlist for a future starting date to be determined.

Good luck.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Free internet for work

Desktop phone

Learn more/Apply for this position