Embdded Software Engineer

May 18, 2021

This is a fantastic opportunity if you want to work remotely for a dynamic company with clients locally and abroad.

Skills and Education

  • 3-5 years of experience in embedded software engineering.
  • 3-5 years of experience with development and troubleshooting on embedded targets.
  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.
  • Extensive software development experience in C/C ++ is essential.
  • Working in a fast paced, Agile based environment.

Role

  • Meeting with clients and the software design team to determine software specifications.
  • Analysing, and enhancing stability, efficiency and scalability of all the system resources.
  • Design and implement software of embedded devices and systems from requirements to production and commercial deployment.
  • Evaluating and assessing the open source and third-party software.
  • Providing after-sales support and service.

If you haven’t heard from me within 48 hours, please consider your application unsuccessful for this role.

