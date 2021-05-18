Embdded Software Engineer

This is a fantastic opportunity if you want to work remotely for a dynamic company with clients locally and abroad.
Skills and Education
- 3-5 years of experience in embedded software engineering.
- 3-5 years of experience with development and troubleshooting on embedded targets.
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.
- Extensive software development experience in C/C ++ is essential.
- Working in a fast paced, Agile based environment.
Role
- Meeting with clients and the software design team to determine software specifications.
- Analysing, and enhancing stability, efficiency and scalability of all the system resources.
- Design and implement software of embedded devices and systems from requirements to production and commercial deployment.
- Evaluating and assessing the open source and third-party software.
- Providing after-sales support and service.
