Embdded Software Engineer

This is a fantastic opportunity if you want to work remotely for a dynamic company with clients locally and abroad.

Skills and Education

3-5 years of experience in embedded software engineering.

3-5 years of experience with development and troubleshooting on embedded targets.

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

Extensive software development experience in C/C ++ is essential.

Working in a fast paced, Agile based environment.

Role

Meeting with clients and the software design team to determine software specifications.

Analysing, and enhancing stability, efficiency and scalability of all the system resources.

Design and implement software of embedded devices and systems from requirements to production and commercial deployment.

Evaluating and assessing the open source and third-party software.

Providing after-sales support and service.

