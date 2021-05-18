External Sales

May 18, 2021

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Involved in all Sales operation
  • Achieve daily targets and monthly budgets.
  • Making sure Customers are Satisfied by offering superior services.
  • Negotiating prices and monitoring branch GP.
  • All external sales
  • Identify new customers and move companies basket of products.
  • Product knowledge from at least 2-3 of the companies price lists.
  • Fastener knowledge and Tool/Equipment and Bearing knowledge is vital for this role.
  • Identify market trends and market knowledge is a benefit.
  • Offering Technical solutions on applications.
  • Be able to use all measuring Instruments and work closely with Catalogues and drawings.
  • Stock takes and stock planning for Key Customers.
  • Driven, good personality, work under pressure, honest and reliable.
  • Ensuring customers satisfaction is always achieved.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Product knowledge from at least 2-3 of the companies price lists.
  • Customer service orientation Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Forklift licence will be a benefit for this position.
  • Good communication skills, people skill, telephone skills, email etiquette, excel, K8.

Desired Skills:

  • Kerridge
  • K8
  • Fastener knowledge
  • Tool Knowledge
  • Engineering
  • Internal Sales
  • Verbal Communication
  • Bearing knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

