Roles & Responsibilities:
- Involved in all Sales operation
- Achieve daily targets and monthly budgets.
- Making sure Customers are Satisfied by offering superior services.
- Negotiating prices and monitoring branch GP.
- All external sales
- Identify new customers and move companies basket of products.
- Fastener knowledge and Tool/Equipment and Bearing knowledge is vital for this role.
- Identify market trends and market knowledge is a benefit.
- Offering Technical solutions on applications.
- Be able to use all measuring Instruments and work closely with Catalogues and drawings.
- Stock takes and stock planning for Key Customers.
- Driven, good personality, work under pressure, honest and reliable.
- Ensuring customers satisfaction is always achieved.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric.
- Computer literacy.
- Product knowledge from at least 2-3 of the companies price lists.
- Customer service orientation Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Forklift licence will be a benefit for this position.
- Good communication skills, people skill, telephone skills, email etiquette, excel, K8.
Desired Skills:
- Kerridge
- K8
- Fastener knowledge
- Tool Knowledge
- Engineering
- Internal Sales
- Verbal Communication
- Bearing knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus