Financial Controller (EE) at Headhunters

Financial Controller (EE)

May 18, 2021

Our leading client operating in the pharmaceutical space is currently looking to employ an experienced Financial Controller in Port Elizabeth.

Duties:
Daily/ Weekly:

  • Managing the costs of production (actual and forecast) in line with Group guidelines
  • Analysis of actual and forecasted expenses on-going
  • Attendance of daily production meetings
  • Daily tracking of production and operational performances
  • Daily tracking and reporting of sales performance
  • Approval of bank payments (foreign and local)

Monthly:

  • Preparation of bridges and support for teleconference
  • Preparation of financial results
  • Analysis of variances
  • Presentation of financial results to the Exco members for the cost centres allocated, first point of contact
  • Assist with cash flow projections
  • Net working capital reporting

Budgets and Forecasts:

  • Major contribution to annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting processes
  • Including (but not limited to) preparation of sales and production volumes, TM1 uploads and cost centre budgeting
  • Assist in Preparation of Business Review Mask
  • Budget outlook and restatement
  • Preparation of the Bill of Material (BOM) backup to the operational controller

Special Tasks:

  • EBIT analysis production and recovery related projections
  • Product price maintenance (Syspro and SAP)
  • Tender costing calculations
  • Budget COP calculation
  • Capacity calculations EBIT analysis
  • Ad hoc scenarios for Plant Manager, Senior Management and other departments
  • From time to time carry out other jobs within the department / factory, which are consistent with the grade, qualification and training of the incumbent

Education and Experience:

  • CA or CIMA qualification required
  • 3 5 years experience in a Controller role
  • Experience within the manufacturing industry required
  • Understand process of aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing
  • Strong understanding of IFRS
  • Understanding of local regulatory requirements (Tax)
  • Ability to prepare financial results
  • Analysis of variances
  • Ability to present financial results to others, including group context
  • Understand annual budgeting process
  • Understand the requirements for preparing a Bill of Material (BOM)
  • EBIT analysis and related projections
  • Budget COP calculation
  • Capacity calculations EBIT analysis
  • Understand requirements for Business Review Mask
  • Advanced MS Excel
  • Syspro proficiency
  • Understand GMP and GDP Principles



