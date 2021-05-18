Financial Controller (EE) at Headhunters

Our leading client operating in the pharmaceutical space is currently looking to employ an experienced Financial Controller in Port Elizabeth.
Duties:
Daily/ Weekly:
- Managing the costs of production (actual and forecast) in line with Group guidelines
- Analysis of actual and forecasted expenses on-going
- Attendance of daily production meetings
- Daily tracking of production and operational performances
- Daily tracking and reporting of sales performance
- Approval of bank payments (foreign and local)
Monthly:
- Preparation of bridges and support for teleconference
- Preparation of financial results
- Analysis of variances
- Presentation of financial results to the Exco members for the cost centres allocated, first point of contact
- Assist with cash flow projections
- Net working capital reporting
Budgets and Forecasts:
- Major contribution to annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting processes
- Including (but not limited to) preparation of sales and production volumes, TM1 uploads and cost centre budgeting
- Assist in Preparation of Business Review Mask
- Budget outlook and restatement
- Preparation of the Bill of Material (BOM) backup to the operational controller
Special Tasks:
- EBIT analysis production and recovery related projections
- Product price maintenance (Syspro and SAP)
- Tender costing calculations
- Budget COP calculation
- Capacity calculations EBIT analysis
- Ad hoc scenarios for Plant Manager, Senior Management and other departments
- From time to time carry out other jobs within the department / factory, which are consistent with the grade, qualification and training of the incumbent
Education and Experience:
- CA or CIMA qualification required
- 3 5 years experience in a Controller role
- Experience within the manufacturing industry required
- Understand process of aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing
- Strong understanding of IFRS
- Understanding of local regulatory requirements (Tax)
- Ability to prepare financial results
- Analysis of variances
- Ability to present financial results to others, including group context
- Understand annual budgeting process
- Understand the requirements for preparing a Bill of Material (BOM)
- EBIT analysis and related projections
- Budget COP calculation
- Capacity calculations EBIT analysis
- Understand requirements for Business Review Mask
- Advanced MS Excel
- Syspro proficiency
- Understand GMP and GDP Principles
