Financial Manager

Based In Mooiplaas (Pretoria region, close to Centurion)

Reporting to: Materials Executive

Managing a team within Finnace

Environment – Readymix, Ash and Mining

Objectives:

Overall financial responsibility for respective Business Unit. Provide strategic and commercial insight.

KPA

Leading –

Working Capital days (creditor’s days,

Debtors Days, inventory days etc.)

Finance team budget

EBITDA (indirect)

Lagging –

% implementation of agreed audit findings

On time accurate reporting

Skills:

Costing, IFRS, business acumen, Relationship Building Skills, Negotiation Skills, Conflict Management Skills, Cross Functional Skills, Problem solving skills, Project management skills, Analytic skills, Innovative thinking, Personal mastery, Staff management

Essential:

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking

Formulating strategies and concepts

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Leading and supervising

Deciding and initiating action

Planning and organising

Analysing

Adhere to principles and values

Important:

Presenting and communicating information

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Adapting and responding to change

Relating and networking

Key Activities:

Working capital management, Strategic procurement, Reporting, Budgeting and forecasting, CAPEX (approvals), financial optimisation (provision of financial MI), financial governance (internal and external audit), Audit findings implementation, Ad hoc projects

Critical:

Be able to communicate well at all levels

Good motivational and interpersonal

Leadership abilities

Planning and coordinating skills

High level of numerical aptitude

Education

Bcom Accounting

CA (SA) or CIMA

Years’ experience

8 – 10 Years

Desired Skills:

Costing

IFRS

Financial acumen

Business Acumen

Relationship Building

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

