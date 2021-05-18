Financial Manager

Based In Mooiplaas (Pretoria region, close to Centurion)
Reporting to: Materials Executive
Managing a team within Finnace
Environment – Readymix, Ash and Mining
Objectives:
Overall financial responsibility for respective Business Unit. Provide strategic and commercial insight.
KPA
Leading –
- Working Capital days (creditor’s days,
- Debtors Days, inventory days etc.)
- Finance team budget
- EBITDA (indirect)
Lagging –
- % implementation of agreed audit findings
- On time accurate reporting
Skills:
Costing, IFRS, business acumen, Relationship Building Skills, Negotiation Skills, Conflict Management Skills, Cross Functional Skills, Problem solving skills, Project management skills, Analytic skills, Innovative thinking, Personal mastery, Staff management
Essential:
Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
Formulating strategies and concepts
Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Leading and supervising
Deciding and initiating action
Planning and organising
Analysing
Adhere to principles and values
Important:
Presenting and communicating information
Coping with pressures and setbacks
Adapting and responding to change
Relating and networking
Key Activities:
Working capital management, Strategic procurement, Reporting, Budgeting and forecasting, CAPEX (approvals), financial optimisation (provision of financial MI), financial governance (internal and external audit), Audit findings implementation, Ad hoc projects
Critical:
Be able to communicate well at all levels
Good motivational and interpersonal
Leadership abilities
Planning and coordinating skills
High level of numerical aptitude
Education
Bcom Accounting
CA (SA) or CIMA
Years’ experience
8 – 10 Years
Desired Skills:
- Costing
- IFRS
- Financial acumen
- Business Acumen
- Relationship Building
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant