Help Desk Technician at BahatiGroup

The position is for an IT support technician that will be responsible for providing IT support services to BahatiGroup or SilvaShaw customers either from an on-site location or remoley from the office.

His/her job description entails resolving daily support requests and helping in completing larger IT projects. Run reports and complete daily tasks. Run installations on IT infrustructre, VOIP, MS365 configurations and more.

It also involves providing Level 2 ticket resolution for certain users, and help desk troubleshooting assistance, as well as providing support and resolution to all software and hardware issues concerning laptop/desktop computers, mobile devices/phones, and peripherals/printers.

In performing their duties, the help desk support must demonstrate composure and professionalism in person and/or on the phone. Everything is about service.

His/her role entails providing excellent service to customers by promptly evaluating, prioritizing, and responding to their requests.

Requirements – Skills, Abilities, and Knowledge

Work experience in an IT environment supporting desktops, laptops, peripherals, and printers, or possession of IT degree/diploma or/and continuing education program

Work experience in a service/help desk setting

Proficient applying tablet, desktop, Server Operating Systems, and all Microsoft applications

Possession of advanced knowledge of Wireless and LAN and Firewall

Experience working with Microsoft365 and Cloud Remote Access

Possession of advanced knowledge of all Laptop hardware and Desktop types

Strong knowledge of Active Directory and various technical support concepts, procedures, and practices on Exchnage servers

Working on the Solarwinds RMM and platform of products would be a bonus

Working on VOIP systems and astrix

Create users on MS365 and Active Directory

This position is very demanding as is most IT related positions as calls can flood in all at once and requires the candidate to be ambitious and have hard working ethics that is positive and can take upset clients, there is potential to grow in our organisation as we are small but growing fast.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Mcse

HelpDesk Experience

Call Logging

Desktop Application Support

Desktop Computers

Phone support

Remote Troubleshooting

Remote support

Hardware troubleshooting

solarwinds products

Windows Server

windows 10

Microsoft365

Pastel Accounting

Quickbooks

security+

Untangle Firewall

VOIP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Main Company

BahatiGroup is a small but fast growing company, we have be operating since 2009 and now offer a number of services that are perfectly matched for the small medium sized business that require outsorced IT services. We have been solely focused on providing service to our clients no matter the urgency and need for the assistance. We work a lot on cloud based services and onsite needs, upgrades and new build. We are extremely hard working and focused on what we do as we all have the ambition to grown the company together as a team.

Partner company

SilvaShaw Technologies was founded in 2007 as a turnkey IT Support Company specialising in providing proactive IT support services and sales to small and medium-sized business across Gauteng. Our reputation has been built on integrity, knowledge, professionalism and service delivery which form the cornerstone of our success. We take pride in having developed, documented and implemented a set of installation, and maintenance standards and procedures based on industry best practice – this approach to working with clients is fundamentally driven towards the concept of client satisfaction.

