Lead Enterprise Security Architecture at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionOverview:
1 – Security Architecture Management
Plans security systems by evaluating network and security technologies
Developing security requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network devices
Designs public key securities (PKSs), including use of certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures as well as hardware and software
Adhering to industry standards and manage roadmaps including transition architecture to achieve target state
Perform RFI & RFP when required
Document security architectural decisions
Stay on the forefront of new technology breakthroughs
2 – Security Support
Ensure stable operation of IT services through service continuity, disaster recovery, capacity management, configuration and asset management, data protection and IT security
Ensure efficient and effective asset protection of hardware and software throughout their lifecycle
Provide security administration to ensure authorisation and access to systems and infrastructure is in accordance with the established organisational policy
3 – Performance Based Management
Managing the security asset lifecycle
Accountable for management and verification of vendor performance and KPI /SLA achievement
Introduce a culture of performance-based management and continuous improvement with the vendors
Introducing key vendor metrics to drive improved performance and costs as aligned with business’ expectations
Minimising duplication of resources including people and systems to deliver value-for-money services
Driving simplicity in a complex technical and multi-sourced environment
4 – Security Governance
Champion ARB approval of conceptual security architecture
Validate security architectural adherence throughout the design and deployment process
Inspects relevant areas for security standards compliance
Understand security best practices and apply them across a breadth of technologies
5 – Analytical Architecture
Document the analytical state of the security environment
Identify rationalisation opportunities
6 – Security Standards & Patterns
Custodian of all security standards and patterns
7 – Treating Customers Fairly
Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ security need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Minimum Experience
- Network Hardware Configuration, Network Protocols, Networking Standards, Supervision, Conceptual Skills, Decision Making, Functional and Technical Skills, Information Security Policies
- Network Security
QualificationsMinimum Education
- Bachelor’s degree in Information System or related
- Matric
About The Employer:
Innovative dynamic company in the financial services industry