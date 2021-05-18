Lead Enterprise Security Architecture at TalentCRU

1 – Security Architecture Management

Plans security systems by evaluating network and security technologies

Developing security requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network devices

Designs public key securities (PKSs), including use of certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures as well as hardware and software

Adhering to industry standards and manage roadmaps including transition architecture to achieve target state

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Document security architectural decisions

Stay on the forefront of new technology breakthroughs

2 – Security Support

Ensure stable operation of IT services through service continuity, disaster recovery, capacity management, configuration and asset management, data protection and IT security

Ensure efficient and effective asset protection of hardware and software throughout their lifecycle

Provide security administration to ensure authorisation and access to systems and infrastructure is in accordance with the established organisational policy

3 – Performance Based Management

Managing the security asset lifecycle

Accountable for management and verification of vendor performance and KPI /SLA achievement

Introduce a culture of performance-based management and continuous improvement with the vendors

Introducing key vendor metrics to drive improved performance and costs as aligned with business’ expectations

Minimising duplication of resources including people and systems to deliver value-for-money services

Driving simplicity in a complex technical and multi-sourced environment

4 – Security Governance

Champion ARB approval of conceptual security architecture

Validate security architectural adherence throughout the design and deployment process

Inspects relevant areas for security standards compliance

Understand security best practices and apply them across a breadth of technologies

5 – Analytical Architecture

Document the analytical state of the security environment

Identify rationalisation opportunities

6 – Security Standards & Patterns

Custodian of all security standards and patterns

7 – Treating Customers Fairly

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ security need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Minimum Experience

Network Hardware Configuration, Network Protocols, Networking Standards, Supervision, Conceptual Skills, Decision Making, Functional and Technical Skills, Information Security Policies

Network Security

QualificationsMinimum Education

Bachelor’s degree in Information System or related

Matric

Innovative dynamic company in the financial services industry

