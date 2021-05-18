Learner Ship at The Lion Match Company

We have opened learnership opportunities for qualified inexperienced candidates wishing to acquire work experience in the FMCG business.
The requirements the youth need to be part of our Learnership Programme:
- TVET Qualification / National Certificate (N2 – N6) in Engineering / Supply Chain / Production / Operations
- Ability to read and write
- Black youth aged between the Age of 18 – 35 years
- Must be unemployed
- First time participant in the ‘YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SERVICE PROGRAMME’
- Willing and able to work in a Factory / Manufacturing Environment
- Go-getter and eager to learn
- Must reside in and around the Johannesburg CBD area
- Must be able to work 45 hours per week
Interested youth who meet the above requirements are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae to [Email Address Removed] by close of business on the 20th May 2021. Please note that only shortlisted youth will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Reading
- Writing
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year [other] Manufacturing, Production & Trades
- Less than 1 year Ship and Boat Operator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Quality Products Candles (formerly known as Prices Candles) is a subsidiary of The Lion Match Group and a prominent player in the manufacturing & sale of household candles with our own Lighthouse brand currently being in the leading brand in South Africa.
We have opened learnership opportunities for qualified inexperienced candidates wishing to acquire work experience in the FMCG business
Employer & Job Benefits:
- N/A