Mine Manager Opencast

A role that will suit a Mine Manager qualified with a degree in Geology or Mining and solid experience in opencast mining.

A unique and complex environment that will offer broad exposure – because it is a smaller mine the Mine Manager needs to be very hands-on, spending easily half his/her time in the pit with the balance on the strategic responsibilities of the position.

Due to the complexity of the product and supply to customers, the Mine Manager will need to have a good understanding of and interest in geology or mineralogy (on the mine, not research) as well as mining. Supported by a very competent team the Mine Manager will be responsible for leading the team to continue to deliver, in analysis to improvement, in developing systems to measure, planning for optimal production.

Flexibility, accountability and the ability to make-do with limited resources are essential traits required to succeed in this role. A financially stable enviornment that also retains their people for many years, this is a place that suits an individula who carries the heart of the company and making a diffirence, not just their own next position and title.

This role is reserved for South African citizens

