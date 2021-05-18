Newly Qualified CA SA

May 18, 2021

To be considered for this position candidates will need to meet the following criteria;

  • CA (SA) or equivalent
  • Interest in Procurement
  • Have recently (in last six months) completed articles
  • Confident and independent person who is a fast learner
  • Being a team player
  • Ability to use own initiative and work with minimum supervision
  • Able to work flexible working hours (overtime when/if needed)
  • Able to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines
  • A strong entrepreneurial ability
  • An ability to think logically
  • Be assertive and forthright
  • Be enthusiastic, positive and self-energised
  • Have strong relationship building skills
  • Be highly computer literate (Excel)
  • Be conscientious and tenacious
  • Be a motivator
  • An ability to adapt to change quickly and effectively
  • A strong financial and commercial aptitude
  • An ability to see opportunities and turn them into reality
  • A problem solver

Desired Skills:

  • Preparing
  • Investigating

