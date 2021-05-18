PHP Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

- Proven experience as a Laravel or PHP Developer for 5+.
- In depth knowledge of object-oriented PHP and Laravel 5 PHP Framework
- Knowledge of modern development methodologies (Test Driven Design, pair programming)
- Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
- Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
- Proven expertise in managing API services (REST and SOAP)
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and collaborate effectively with other team members and stakeholders.
- Version control systems (e.g., git)
- Strong preference for using open source solutions
- Ability to provide accurate documentation of technical specifications and code standards (when required)