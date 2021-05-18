A well-established company is recruiting for a
QUALITY ASSURANCE MANAGER
HOUGHTON
Purpose of the role:
We are looking for a self-motivated individual to manage a team and continue to evolve QA to a “go to” department that will help drive training, process and tech improvements across the organisation. Develop, and implement continuous improvement processes and systems to ensure improved quality of services. Provide training and other interventions needed by the organisation to improve the quality for their services. To monitor and evaluate the quality of services provided by all staff in the Organisation.
Requirements:
- Bachelor Degree or equivalent
- Quality Management experience within the Medical industry
- QA qualification preferred
- 2 4 years’ experience holding a similar management position within a quality management environment
- Sound knowledge of ISO quality systems
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
Desired Skills:
- quality assurance
- iso