Quality Assurance Manager

A well-established company is recruiting for a

QUALITY ASSURANCE MANAGER

HOUGHTON

Purpose of the role:

We are looking for a self-motivated individual to manage a team and continue to evolve QA to a “go to” department that will help drive training, process and tech improvements across the organisation. Develop, and implement continuous improvement processes and systems to ensure improved quality of services. Provide training and other interventions needed by the organisation to improve the quality for their services. To monitor and evaluate the quality of services provided by all staff in the Organisation.

Requirements:

Bachelor Degree or equivalent

Quality Management experience within the Medical industry

QA qualification preferred

2 4 years’ experience holding a similar management position within a quality management environment

Sound knowledge of ISO quality systems

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

quality assurance

iso

