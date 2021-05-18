Re-insurance Technical Broker

Key Areas of Responsibilities
- Produce final reinsurance documentation to confirm coverage to clients.
- Prepare market submissions, presentations, renewal proposals, obtain quotations for cover from the market, as required.
- Effect amendments on contracts, issue endorsements, prepare cover slips and cover notes / cover letters to Clients.
- Take ownership and initiative in resolving queries and problems efficiently.
- Process clients’ contracts and documentation on GRiDS system.
- Liaise with internal teams to follow up on invoicing, premium payments, outstanding slips from Reinsurers etc.
- Assist in respect of claims queries as required.
- Submit contract documentation directly to clients and make necessary follow ups on outstanding documentation including TOBA / CSA etc
- Final check of reinsurance documentation to ensure that it meets internal and Industry requirements and regulatory standards.
- Build strong relationships with clients and reinsurers.
- Responsible for engaging in business development and/or contributing directly or indirectly to all business development efforts in South [URL Removed] Requirements Qualifications.
- Grade 12 (matric).
- An appropriate NQF level 4 FAIS/short-term insurance qualification.
- Be FAIS compliant in commercial lines short-term insurance.
- Preferably a relevant bachelor’s degree in insurance and risk management.
- First level regulatory examination for representatives.
Knowledge.
- Have a sound knowledge in respect of reinsurance.
Skills and Attributes.
- Well-developed interpersonal skills.
- Well-developed analytical skills.
- Well-developed communication skills. (Written and spoken).
- Proven ability to work with and in teams.
- Computer literacy with advanced experience in MS Word and Excel.
Experience.
- Have 3 to 5 years’ experience relevant reinsurance experience.
Regulatory Compliance.
- Comply with the applicable Fit and Proper provisions as set out in the Board Notice 106 of 2008 issued by the Financial Services Board governing Financial Advisory and Intermediary services Act, 2002 – Determination of Fit and Proper requirements for Financial Service Providers, 2008.
- Have knowledge and understanding of the applicable provisions set out in the General Code of Conduct for Authorized Financial Services Providers and Representatives (as governed by the Financial Services Board, Board Notice 80 of 2003).
- Have knowledge and understanding of the applicable provisions set out in the Short-Term Insurance Act No 53 of 1998 and supporting regulations.
- Understand the provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), No 38 of 2001 and amendments thereof.
Desired Skills:
- treaty re-insurance
- technical broker
- reinsurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years