Receptionist (PHRU)

A Receptionist vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research, and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts

Main purpose of the job

To operate the switchboard to enable the prompt professional link to required parties within the organization and to receive customers or employees, determine their needs and direct them accordingly

Key performance areas

Welcome and greet visitors, log them in and out of the facility, assign them security badges and contact the relevant employee escort

Direct employee visitors from the various syndicates scheduled for meetings, training and/or induction to the appropriate venue(s)

Answer incoming calls, greeting callers, provide information, transfer calls and/or take messages as necessary

Relay and divert calls to the appropriate staff members

Relay and route written and verbal messages

Facilitate the issuing of car keys to the drivers on a daily basis

Keep a record of all drivers logbooks on a daily basis and monthly petrol slips/mileage reconciliation

Ensure that the Reception area is clean and presentable at all times

Keep accurate and up to date records of staff calls

Process incoming and outgoing mail, packages and deliveries and distribute them to the correct recipient

Manage requests for courier services and record way bills appropriately, ensuring waybill supplies are sufficiently stocked

Perform miscellaneous clerical and other administrative duties as required

Preparation and tracking of purchase orders

Loading invoices on a P2P system

Assist the procurement team with procurement and payment system from quotation to receipt of service/product

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Minimum 1-2 years experience as a Receptionist/Switchboard operator

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Computer literate competent in MS Office

A dynamic and compatible personality able to deal with customers at all levels

Excellent organizational and administrative skills

Ability to work independently and adapt fast

High level of customer centricity

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 24 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

