Senior Art Director at Osiris Trading

The Senior Art Director is responsible for producing all assigned marketing collateral both creatively and technically, working closely with the Creative Director and all stakeholders in the business to ensure that creative outputs consistently fulfil business requirements and also drive the business in new and exciting directions. The Senior Art Director specialises in conceptualising and creating fresh, original and memorable work across TV, Print, Radio, OOH and Activations

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop the visual elements while creating TVC’s, Print, Radio and OOH

Oversee the visual elements while creating TVC’s, Print, Radio and OOH

Conceptualise and develop concepts with a Copywriter

Direct photo shoots and TV shoots

Have a comprehensive understanding of the context for the content you are creating

Attend brainstorm sessions and develop new concepts

Develop fresh and original proactive work and come up with ideas beyond the brief

Create and maintain the visual look for all the Betway collateral and ensure that is in line and compliant with the CI

Work with Traffic to ensure deadlines are met

Provide guidance, coach and inspire Junior Art Director and oversee their work

Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools

Ensure that all links work

Share best practises and cutting-edge work

Build and maintain effective relationships within the team as well all stakeholders in the business

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in an ad agency environment

Advanced level in Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator

Excellent craft, design and layout experience

Technical Print Production Knowledge

Technical TVC Post Production experience

Consistent high standard and quality of work with high attention to detail

Good time management and problem solving skills

High level of organisational skills and ability to prioritize and be proactive

Ability to handle multiple projects at a time and meet multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Good presentation skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Good ability to take direction and mentor junior members

Interest in sport essential

Desired Skills:

ATL

BTL

TTL

About The Employer:

Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.

Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).

We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Flexitime

Subsidised Meals

Parking

Vitality

Learn more/Apply for this position