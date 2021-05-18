Senior Art Director at Osiris Trading

The Senior Art Director is responsible for producing all assigned marketing collateral both creatively and technically, working closely with the Creative Director and all stakeholders in the business to ensure that creative outputs consistently fulfil business requirements and also drive the business in new and exciting directions. The Senior Art Director specialises in conceptualising and creating fresh, original and memorable work across TV, Print, Radio, OOH and Activations
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop the visual elements while creating TVC’s, Print, Radio and OOH
- Oversee the visual elements while creating TVC’s, Print, Radio and OOH
- Conceptualise and develop concepts with a Copywriter
- Direct photo shoots and TV shoots
- Have a comprehensive understanding of the context for the content you are creating
- Attend brainstorm sessions and develop new concepts
- Develop fresh and original proactive work and come up with ideas beyond the brief
- Create and maintain the visual look for all the Betway collateral and ensure that is in line and compliant with the CI
- Work with Traffic to ensure deadlines are met
- Provide guidance, coach and inspire Junior Art Director and oversee their work
- Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools
- Ensure that all links work
- Share best practises and cutting-edge work
- Build and maintain effective relationships within the team as well all stakeholders in the business
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in an ad agency environment
- Advanced level in Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator
- Excellent craft, design and layout experience
- Technical Print Production Knowledge
- Technical TVC Post Production experience
- Consistent high standard and quality of work with high attention to detail
- Good time management and problem solving skills
- High level of organisational skills and ability to prioritize and be proactive
- Ability to handle multiple projects at a time and meet multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Good presentation skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Good ability to take direction and mentor junior members
- Interest in sport essential
Desired Skills:
- ATL
- BTL
- TTL
About The Employer:
Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.
Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).
We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Assistance
- Flexitime
- Subsidised Meals
- Parking
- Vitality