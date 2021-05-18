Senior Safety Officer

The Role: Essential functions:
- To lead, develop and maintain company and site SHERQ Management programmes and systems in written format.
- To support line management in delivering Site SHERQ Objectives
- Determine the strategic direction of work priorities.
- Contractor Management (37.2 Agreements, Vetting, booking of medicals, compiling of safety files, booking of required training; Permit to work)
- Incident Management (Register, Investigate, Problem solving strategy – Corrective Actions; Reporting on actions taken; Reporting to Government agencies)
- SHERQ Management Review (Develop monthly committee meetings communication strategy, Compile, present, plan, correct; toolbox talks (Monthly topics))
- Emergency Preparedness (Plan, Do, Check. Ensure that all drills are done, and findings corrected)
- Inspections (Random daily inspections to ensure compliance)
- Audits (Internal & External audits are conducted, corrective actions implemented; Regularly survey the work to ensure compliance)
- Legal appointments (Book training, make out legal appointments and do refresher training for some areas; ensure compliance)
- Quality management (Supervise and manage all QMS)
- PPE Management (Ensure all staff is issued with correct PPE)
- Risk Management (Implementation and managing of risks)
- Corrective Action Request??s (Coordinate all CAR??s raised)
- Monitor new laws (i.e. Covid-19) that are relevant to our company??s business.
- Updating of Company guidelines and develop implementation strategies, as rules and regulations change in alignment with the Group and Customer Policies
- To assist in retaining all current quality accreditations and work towards the attainment of new quality accreditations.
- Assist with tender / submission documentation.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- BTECH Safety Management
- Environmental Management
- SAIOSH and / or SACPCMP Registered
Preferred Qualification:
- SAMTRACK
- Incident Investigation (RCAT)
- Risk Management
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Implementation; Facilitation; Internal auditing, Lead auditor)
- ISO 9001:2015 (Implementation; Facilitation; Internal auditing, Lead auditor)
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Implementation; Facilitation; Internal auditing, Lead auditor)
- Train the Trainer
- Legal Liability
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 3 years
- Leading teams: 1 years
- Project experience: 3 years
- Other experience: 3 years in Incident Management and Investigation; Risk Management