Senior Safety Officer

May 18, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • To lead, develop and maintain company and site SHERQ Management programmes and systems in written format.
  • To support line management in delivering Site SHERQ Objectives
  • Determine the strategic direction of work priorities.
  • Contractor Management (37.2 Agreements, Vetting, booking of medicals, compiling of safety files, booking of required training; Permit to work)
  • Incident Management (Register, Investigate, Problem solving strategy – Corrective Actions; Reporting on actions taken; Reporting to Government agencies)
  • SHERQ Management Review (Develop monthly committee meetings communication strategy, Compile, present, plan, correct; toolbox talks (Monthly topics))
  • Emergency Preparedness (Plan, Do, Check. Ensure that all drills are done, and findings corrected)
  • Inspections (Random daily inspections to ensure compliance)
  • Audits (Internal & External audits are conducted, corrective actions implemented; Regularly survey the work to ensure compliance)
  • Legal appointments (Book training, make out legal appointments and do refresher training for some areas; ensure compliance)
  • Quality management (Supervise and manage all QMS)
  • PPE Management (Ensure all staff is issued with correct PPE)
  • Risk Management (Implementation and managing of risks)
  • Corrective Action Request??s (Coordinate all CAR??s raised)
  • Monitor new laws (i.e. Covid-19) that are relevant to our company??s business.
  • Updating of Company guidelines and develop implementation strategies, as rules and regulations change in alignment with the Group and Customer Policies
  • To assist in retaining all current quality accreditations and work towards the attainment of new quality accreditations.
  • Assist with tender / submission documentation.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • BTECH Safety Management
  • Environmental Management
  • SAIOSH and / or SACPCMP Registered

Preferred Qualification:

  • SAMTRACK
  • Incident Investigation (RCAT)
  • Risk Management
  • ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Implementation; Facilitation; Internal auditing, Lead auditor)
  • ISO 9001:2015 (Implementation; Facilitation; Internal auditing, Lead auditor)
  • ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Implementation; Facilitation; Internal auditing, Lead auditor)
  • Train the Trainer
  • Legal Liability

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 3 years
  • Leading teams: 1 years
  • Project experience: 3 years
  • Other experience: 3 years in Incident Management and Investigation; Risk Management

