Audit Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Audit Manager.

Main purpose of the position:

Managing an Audit Dept, which involves coordinating staff and work to produce a File and Annual Financial Statements for the partners. Purpose – to present Partner with clean audit file and AFS.

Requirements:

CA (SA)

People management experience

MS Office, Pastel, Caseware, Greatsoft

Responsibilities:

People Management:

Manage and supervise audit engagements

Plan and coordinate work for up to 25 audit clerks

Responsible for Staff Assessments (SAICA Assessment Process)

Counselling, coaching and training clerks

Perform Disciplinary Procedures

Review work performed by Audit Clerks

Weekly staff briefing

Other:

Plan for upcoming jobs and continuously adapt plans to take account of changes

Report to Partners and monitor progress on their jobs – act as a liaison between Partners and Clerks

Meet with Clients regarding Audit/ Accounting Issues

Manage Client queries

Communicate firms decisions to Audit Dept and feedback Audit Dept issues to Partners

Perform specialist roles Business plans, cashflows, tenders, Fraud investigations

Additional Responsibilities:

Calling over schedules

Title Deed Searches

Timesheet Review

Organisation of accommodation, car hire etc for jobs

Skills:

Communication Skills

Managerial Skills

Time Management skills

Training skills

Coaching skills

Problem-solving skills

Multi Tasking skills

Interpersonal skills

Conflict Management skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position