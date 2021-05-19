Audit Manager at Headhunters

May 19, 2021

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Audit Manager.

Main purpose of the position:

  • Managing an Audit Dept, which involves coordinating staff and work to produce a File and Annual Financial Statements for the partners. Purpose – to present Partner with clean audit file and AFS.

Requirements:

  • CA (SA)
  • People management experience
  • MS Office, Pastel, Caseware, Greatsoft

Responsibilities:

People Management:

  • Manage and supervise audit engagements
  • Plan and coordinate work for up to 25 audit clerks
  • Responsible for Staff Assessments (SAICA Assessment Process)
  • Counselling, coaching and training clerks
  • Perform Disciplinary Procedures
  • Review work performed by Audit Clerks
  • Weekly staff briefing

Other:

  • Plan for upcoming jobs and continuously adapt plans to take account of changes
  • Report to Partners and monitor progress on their jobs – act as a liaison between Partners and Clerks
  • Meet with Clients regarding Audit/ Accounting Issues
  • Manage Client queries
  • Communicate firms decisions to Audit Dept and feedback Audit Dept issues to Partners
  • Perform specialist roles Business plans, cashflows, tenders, Fraud investigations

Additional Responsibilities:

  • Calling over schedules
  • Title Deed Searches
  • Timesheet Review
  • Organisation of accommodation, car hire etc for jobs

Skills:

  • Communication Skills
  • Managerial Skills
  • Time Management skills
  • Training skills
  • Coaching skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Multi Tasking skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Conflict Management skills

