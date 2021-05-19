Audit Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Audit Manager.
Main purpose of the position:
- Managing an Audit Dept, which involves coordinating staff and work to produce a File and Annual Financial Statements for the partners. Purpose – to present Partner with clean audit file and AFS.
Requirements:
- CA (SA)
- People management experience
- MS Office, Pastel, Caseware, Greatsoft
Responsibilities:
People Management:
- Manage and supervise audit engagements
- Plan and coordinate work for up to 25 audit clerks
- Responsible for Staff Assessments (SAICA Assessment Process)
- Counselling, coaching and training clerks
- Perform Disciplinary Procedures
- Review work performed by Audit Clerks
- Weekly staff briefing
Other:
- Plan for upcoming jobs and continuously adapt plans to take account of changes
- Report to Partners and monitor progress on their jobs – act as a liaison between Partners and Clerks
- Meet with Clients regarding Audit/ Accounting Issues
- Manage Client queries
- Communicate firms decisions to Audit Dept and feedback Audit Dept issues to Partners
- Perform specialist roles Business plans, cashflows, tenders, Fraud investigations
Additional Responsibilities:
- Calling over schedules
- Title Deed Searches
- Timesheet Review
- Organisation of accommodation, car hire etc for jobs
Skills:
- Communication Skills
- Managerial Skills
- Time Management skills
- Training skills
- Coaching skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Multi Tasking skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Conflict Management skills
