Brand Operations at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Brand Operations

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Chief of Brand Operations

Purpose of the Role :

To operationalize brand initiatives on behalf of the Command Centre business partners through by leading and collaborating with agencies and production partners in order to deliver world class brand impressions.

Key Responsibilities :

Consistently delivering work through the Command Centre professionalization process.

Daily agency relationship management through stand ups, reverts and regular feedback into the business and reverts to the agency.

Strategic input and sign off on all briefs received by business partners.

Idea generation to continually improve the output of all brand initiatives

Support to the Chief of Brand Operations across brand related projects outside of core workplan

Knowledge, Experience & Skills :

3-5 Years brand and/or agency working experience

Tertiary Qualification is ideal

Strong project management skills

Clear understanding of how to brief and review creative work

Strong brief writing ability and proven track record.

Clear communicator

Strong team member who is able to hold the line on process whilst being open to opportunity for growth.

Running of Infobib and HTML

Financial acumen

Strong natural administrator

Personal Characteristics:

Passion for Creativity and Business

Forward thinking

Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development

Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability

Confident – someone who is able to hold their own in a demanding environment

Hands-on, highly organized, makes things happen

Self-motivated

Self-aware

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

Own it Do it Now

