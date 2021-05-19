Brand Operations at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Brand Operations
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Chief of Brand Operations
Purpose of the Role :
To operationalize brand initiatives on behalf of the Command Centre business partners through by leading and collaborating with agencies and production partners in order to deliver world class brand impressions.
Key Responsibilities :
- Consistently delivering work through the Command Centre professionalization process.
- Daily agency relationship management through stand ups, reverts and regular feedback into the business and reverts to the agency.
- Strategic input and sign off on all briefs received by business partners.
- Idea generation to continually improve the output of all brand initiatives
- Support to the Chief of Brand Operations across brand related projects outside of core workplan
Knowledge, Experience & Skills :
- 3-5 Years brand and/or agency working experience
- Tertiary Qualification is ideal
- Strong project management skills
- Clear understanding of how to brief and review creative work
- Strong brief writing ability and proven track record.
- Clear communicator
- Strong team member who is able to hold the line on process whilst being open to opportunity for growth.
- Running of Infobib and HTML
- Financial acumen
- Strong natural administrator
Personal Characteristics:
- Passion for Creativity and Business
- Forward thinking
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
- Confident – someone who is able to hold their own in a demanding environment
- Hands-on, highly organized, makes things happen
- Self-motivated
- Self-aware
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- Own it Do it Now