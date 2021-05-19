Call Centre Manager at Liberty

Role Purpose

To plan, manage and monitor the implementation of sales and strategies , support activities and processes in order to deliver on approved operational plans in an effective and efficient manner in the Customer Contact Centre – Direct Sales department of Liberty E.C.M ( Emerging Consumer Market )

We are looking for a sales targets and deliverables driven individual who will turn our business around and make a positive impact !

This role is based in Johannesburg and reports into the Head : E.C.M Direct Sales and Customer Value Management

Required Experience

Min. 3 – 5 years’ experience in a management role, in the Financial services sector, in an Outbound Sales Contact Centre – ideally long-term insurance.

Good working knowledge and experience of a dialler overseeing and managing a 100+ seater Contact centre with a proven track record of delivering on targets

An in-depth understanding and experience with using an A.W.S ( Amazon Web Services ) and other cloud-based applications (desirable)

Intrepretation and analysis of M.I. reports and data

*Experience with Sales Factory and Compass an advantage.

Competencies

Technical Competencies

Efficiency improvement (Intermediate)

Budgeting and Expenditure Control (Intermediate)

Functional Policies and Procedures (Intermediate)

Product and/or Service Knowledge (Intermediate)

Sales life cycle management (Proficient)

Numerical Reasoning and ability (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

Strategic Capability and Leadership (Intermediate)

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Proficient)

People Management and Empowerment (Intermediate)

Persuading and Influencing (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate

Minimum Qualifications

RE 5 (essential ) ( Added advantage is both R.E. 5 + R.E 1)

Minimum FAIS qualification/ 120 credits and applicants must meet the Fit and Proper requirements

Industry related Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas ( desirable )

Job Related Outputs

Process

Apply the necessary discretion and judgement when making decisions to overcome problems, in order to achieve set operational goals and objectives.

Customer

Encourage contribution to a TCF culture, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Finance

Draw up a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor and report on variances.

Learning and Growth

Implement people resource planning in line with delivery and performance objectives, on budget and in partnership with specialised areas.

Governance

Implement governance, compliance, integrity and ethics processes to identify and manage risks and expose liabilities.

Our Recruitment Process

To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview .Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Sales Support

Sales Management

Operations Management

Call centre Operations

Dialler Management

Contact Center Management

Leadership/Management Skills

People Skills

Conflict Management

Interpersonal Skills

Customer Service

About The Employer:

Who we are

Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.

Our purpose

Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.

Our vision

Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.

Learn more/Apply for this position