Collections Decision Solutions Programmer

May 19, 2021

Objective

  • To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

  • SQL Certificate will be an addedd advantage

  • 2-3 years working experience as a Workflow Specialist in a Collections environment

  • Experience as a Business Analyst with SQL experience
  • Financial services industry experience

  • Project management experience is required

  • Quality assurance experience is a necessity

Key Performance Areas

  • Design and implement system solutions in line with business requirements
  • Drafting of Systems & Technical Specifications
  • Providing System Related Support
  • Manage system Integrity
  • Customer & stakeholder engagement

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Collections
  • Business Analyst
  • Quality Assurance
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

