Collections Decision Solutions Programmer

Objective
- To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
SQL Certificate will be an addedd advantage
2-3 years working experience as a Workflow Specialist in a Collections environment
- Experience as a Business Analyst with SQL experience
- Financial services industry experience
Project management experience is required
Quality assurance experience is a necessity
Key Performance Areas
- Design and implement system solutions in line with business requirements
- Drafting of Systems & Technical Specifications
- Providing System Related Support
- Manage system Integrity
- Customer & stakeholder engagement
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Collections
- Business Analyst
- Quality Assurance
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma