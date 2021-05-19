Collective Investment Schemes Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Leading and managing a team of collective investment scheme administrators
  • Ensuring that daily processes and controls are followed
  • Assisting the team to resolve any escalated and/or complex queries
  • Coordinate new fund launches, fund amalgamations and client onboarding
  • Managing Incident reporting and handling errors
  • Ensuring that process and control documentation is up to date
  • Liaising with auditors to resolve any audit related queries
  • Training and development of team
  • Identifying and improving process and controls
  • Support the Head of CIS administration

ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum Bachelors of Commerce Honors with Financial Accounting and/or Investments
  • A minimum of 4 – 5 years’ collective investment administration experience (ETF experience is not required, but will be advantageous)
  • A minimum of 3 years’ people management experience

CORE COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Positive, passionate and motivational
  • Solid understanding of the collective investment scheme industry and CISCA regulation
  • Able to work in a strictly process driven and controlled environment
  • Able to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with strict deadlines
  • Accurate with high numeracy skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Advanced excel skills
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Management skills
  • Ability to be self-managed

