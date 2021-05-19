Collective Investment Schemes Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Leading and managing a team of collective investment scheme administrators
- Ensuring that daily processes and controls are followed
- Assisting the team to resolve any escalated and/or complex queries
- Coordinate new fund launches, fund amalgamations and client onboarding
- Managing Incident reporting and handling errors
- Ensuring that process and control documentation is up to date
- Liaising with auditors to resolve any audit related queries
- Training and development of team
- Identifying and improving process and controls
- Support the Head of CIS administration
ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum Bachelors of Commerce Honors with Financial Accounting and/or Investments
- A minimum of 4 – 5 years’ collective investment administration experience (ETF experience is not required, but will be advantageous)
- A minimum of 3 years’ people management experience
CORE COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Positive, passionate and motivational
- Solid understanding of the collective investment scheme industry and CISCA regulation
- Able to work in a strictly process driven and controlled environment
- Able to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with strict deadlines
- Accurate with high numeracy skills
- Attention to detail
- Advanced excel skills
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Good communication skills
- Management skills
- Ability to be self-managed
Desired Skills:
- Collective Investment Schemes
- Unit Trusts
- People Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Leading Asset Manager