Commercial Business Analyst at Impact Human Resources

The Commercial Business Analyst will be responsible for identifying, improving, and developing solutions that support business development strategic objectives.

Key performance areas

Design solutions that align with business processes and meet the business objectives.

Assist in identifying, analyzing and exploiting commercial business opportunities.

Conceptualization, proposal of solutions for clients and business case development.

Oversee solution implementation end-to-end and ensure solution is aligned to the business strategy.

Review and build analysis on client costings and assist in new crafting costings for new clients.

Develop critical metrics and build reports and analysis to support the business development team.

Skills and experience required

Proficient in Microsoft products (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Project Management experience

Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ experience

Must be able to be involved in multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent number crunching & analytical skills

Excellent presentation skills

Ability to work independently as well as effectively within a team.

Attention to detail.

Must be able to work within tight deadlines.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

The ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives,’ managers, and subject matter experts.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Desired Skills:

Costing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

