Commercial Business Analyst at Impact Human Resources

The Commercial Business Analyst will be responsible for identifying, improving, and developing solutions that support business development strategic objectives.
Key performance areas
- Design solutions that align with business processes and meet the business objectives.
- Assist in identifying, analyzing and exploiting commercial business opportunities.
- Conceptualization, proposal of solutions for clients and business case development.
- Oversee solution implementation end-to-end and ensure solution is aligned to the business strategy.
- Review and build analysis on client costings and assist in new crafting costings for new clients.
- Develop critical metrics and build reports and analysis to support the business development team.
Skills and experience required
- Proficient in Microsoft products (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
- Project Management experience
- Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ experience
- Must be able to be involved in multiple projects simultaneously.
- Excellent number crunching & analytical skills
- Excellent presentation skills
- Ability to work independently as well as effectively within a team.
- Attention to detail.
- Must be able to work within tight deadlines.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- The ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives,’ managers, and subject matter experts.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
Desired Skills:
- Costing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree