Developer Manufacturing

Our client, a reputable name within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Developer:Manufacturing to join their team based in Ladysmith.

Key Duties

Support IT Systems at Ladysmith Factory as well as computerized factory processes

Compiling functional design specifications, Process Flows and SOPs

Systems commissioning and Communications set-up.

Historian, SCADA, MES Development

SSR Reports writing

SQL for data analysis, store procedures

Fault-finding on communication issues or data logging issues

Business improvement

Project management

Mentorship and training

Weekly and monthly reports

Periodic Standby duties

Desired Skills:

Minimum tertiary education: Degree in Information Technology/Information Systems/Business Informatics or BSc Computer Science/Electrical Engineering (Light Current) –

3 Years’ Experience Project Managing and Implementing Systems –

3 years’ Experience in a Systems Development environment preferably as a developer –

Experience as a consultant will be highly beneficial. –

Systems Support Experience essential –

Advanced MS office experience (Excel a must) –

Valid Driver’s License

