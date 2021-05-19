Director (Finance Industry) at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry is currently looking to employ a Director.

Purpose of the position:

Independently manage, plan, direct and coordinate the functions of the firm to ensure best practices are implemented to produce quality work and to grow fees while delivery top quality service to clients.

Requirements:

Registered Assessor (IRBA)

CA(SA)

Minimum 5 years in management role within an audit firm

MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

Caseware

Greatsoft

Producing Quality Work:

Feedback from standard reviews

Technical quality of work

Objectivity issues

Internal standards reviews

External monitoring visits

Feedback from Assurance and Advisory home reviews

Action taken to deal with feedback

Client complaints

Threats to objectivity recognized

Applying and developing job specific skills

Taking responsibility to ensure that the work is as good as you can achieve

Delivering Service:

Understanding client needs

Providing options for solutions to needs

Client meetings

Feedback form client service reviews

Fees generated from existing clients to other offices/departments/service lines

Client retention rate (losses for non-professional reasons)

Adding value to the service and relationship

Being timely in attending meetings, delivering assignments, written correspondence, telephone calls etc.

Growing Fees:

Identifying opportunities

Identifying where additional work over and above the agreed fee is being / has been carried out

Agreeing to additional fees upfront

Introducing potential clients/contacts

New fees generated

New fees generated for other offices/departments/service lines

Tender strike rate

Fees supervised

Progress against target list

Skills/ Competencies:

Highly organized plan and priorities

High energy and performance driven

Quick thinking and able to multi-task

Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Motivation and Leadership Skills

Decision Making and Problem-Solving Abilities

Attention to detail

Able to work under pressure

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position