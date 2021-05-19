Director (Finance Industry) at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry is currently looking to employ a Director.
Purpose of the position:
- Independently manage, plan, direct and coordinate the functions of the firm to ensure best practices are implemented to produce quality work and to grow fees while delivery top quality service to clients.
Requirements:
- Registered Assessor (IRBA)
- CA(SA)
- Minimum 5 years in management role within an audit firm
- MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook
- Caseware
- Greatsoft
Producing Quality Work:
- Feedback from standard reviews
- Technical quality of work
- Objectivity issues
- Internal standards reviews
- External monitoring visits
- Feedback from Assurance and Advisory home reviews
- Action taken to deal with feedback
- Client complaints
- Threats to objectivity recognized
- Applying and developing job specific skills
- Taking responsibility to ensure that the work is as good as you can achieve
Delivering Service:
- Understanding client needs
- Providing options for solutions to needs
- Client meetings
- Feedback form client service reviews
- Fees generated from existing clients to other offices/departments/service lines
- Client retention rate (losses for non-professional reasons)
- Adding value to the service and relationship
- Being timely in attending meetings, delivering assignments, written correspondence, telephone calls etc.
Growing Fees:
- Identifying opportunities
- Identifying where additional work over and above the agreed fee is being / has been carried out
- Agreeing to additional fees upfront
- Introducing potential clients/contacts
- New fees generated
- New fees generated for other offices/departments/service lines
- Tender strike rate
- Fees supervised
- Progress against target list
Skills/ Competencies:
- Highly organized plan and priorities
- High energy and performance driven
- Quick thinking and able to multi-task
- Verbal and Written Communication Skills
- Motivation and Leadership Skills
- Decision Making and Problem-Solving Abilities
- Attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure
