Engineering Foreman

Representing a brilliant client who are currently looking for an Engineering Foreman who is willing to relocate to Mpumalanga. If you have mining experience and meet the minimum requirements, please do apply to the post.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

N4 Certificate

Mechanical Trade Test (Section 13)

5- 8 years’ experience in a mining environment

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; . You can also contact Anmari, Danielle or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position