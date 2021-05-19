External Sales Representative
Port Elizabeth
Basic + commission
Our client has expanded their business operations and opened an office in Port Elizabeth and would like to appoint a dynamic External Sales Representative who has worked in office automation or in a similar industry to build a client base in the Port Elizabeth region. Must have a valid driver’s licence + own vehicle with contactable references and a stable career history. Would suit a candidate with at least 3 years of external sales experience. Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] before the 25 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- External Sales
- Automation Sales
- Telecommunications Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years