External Sales Representative

Port Elizabeth

Basic + commission

Our client has expanded their business operations and opened an office in Port Elizabeth and would like to appoint a dynamic External Sales Representative who has worked in office automation or in a similar industry to build a client base in the Port Elizabeth region. Must have a valid driver’s licence + own vehicle with contactable references and a stable career history. Would suit a candidate with at least 3 years of external sales experience. Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] before the 25 May 2021

External Sales

Automation Sales

Telecommunications Sales

2 to 5 years

