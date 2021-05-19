Financial Accountant

POSITION : FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANT

AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS, WESTERN CAPE

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric/Grade 12

Completed B.Com /B.Tech/B.Compt Degree in Accounting/Finance

Minimum 5 years relevant experience as a fully functional Accountant

Must be able to work on Microsoft Office and Pastel Accounting Preferred

Advanced Excel(Pivot, Formulas, VLOOKUPs) is ESSENTIAL!

Deadline driven- Overtime required over month-ends

Reliable transport is essential for month ends and year end BUT if the applicant holds a Valid license and own transport it will be an ADDED BONUS!

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Full accounting functions, including (but not limited to):

Processing of General Ledger entries and reconciliation of cashbooks

Monthly Balance Sheet reconciliations

Fixed Assets Register maintenance

VAT reconciliations/submissions/payments

Weekly cash flow forecasting

Inter-company invoicing

Loading of payments on banking system

Liaising with various internal/external customers to resolve queries

Assisting Finance Director where required

Please note that Preference will be given to Applicants that are immediately available to start employment!

Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the above mentioned position please do email your updated CV to:[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position