POSITION : FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANT
AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS, WESTERN CAPE
SALARY : MARKET RELATED
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Completed Matric/Grade 12
- Completed B.Com /B.Tech/B.Compt Degree in Accounting/Finance
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience as a fully functional Accountant
- Must be able to work on Microsoft Office and Pastel Accounting Preferred
- Advanced Excel(Pivot, Formulas, VLOOKUPs) is ESSENTIAL!
- Deadline driven- Overtime required over month-ends
- Reliable transport is essential for month ends and year end BUT if the applicant holds a Valid license and own transport it will be an ADDED BONUS!
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Full accounting functions, including (but not limited to):
- Processing of General Ledger entries and reconciliation of cashbooks
- Monthly Balance Sheet reconciliations
- Fixed Assets Register maintenance
- VAT reconciliations/submissions/payments
- Weekly cash flow forecasting
- Inter-company invoicing
- Loading of payments on banking system
- Liaising with various internal/external customers to resolve queries
- Assisting Finance Director where required
Please note that Preference will be given to Applicants that are immediately available to start employment!
Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the above mentioned position please do email your updated CV to:[Email Address Removed]
Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.