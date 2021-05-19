Financial Accountant at PG Glass

PG Glass is the leading supplier of auto glass and building glass replacement services in Southern Africa. Over 110 Fitment Centres are available to replace or repair auto glass, PG Glass Medic chip repair, windscreen wipers, TempSecure windows and replace glass in homes and buildings. A 24 hour contact centre is available to serve customers and process insurance claims. PG Glass fit only genuine Shatterprufe, Safevue, OE glass, Armourplate, LLumar and PG SmartGlass products

Main job purpose:

Maintains financial control over all transactions originating from relevant stakeholders that flow through shared services and end up in the general ledger in a complete and accurate manner that facilitates decision making within the division.

Main Objective:

Supports the Finance Department through the collection, processing, recording, reconciliation and reporting of financial data, verifying the validity, completeness and accuracy of transactions.

Maintains complete and proper records of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities, through reviewing and reconciling of General Ledger accounts ensuring the accuracy and integrity of financial information.

Analyse and interpret divisional financial performance in order to facilitate business decision making.

Prepare and maintain budgets, forecasts and cost efficiencies in order to measure operational and business performance by comparing against budget, forecast and historical results.

Liaise with various stakeholders pertaining to internal documentation, transactions and working capital to drive compliance to Group accounting policies and procedures.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

B Com (Accounting) Degree/ B Tech Accounting Degree.

If recruiting for Financial Manager Africa: Pastel Evolution.

Knowledge:

Budgeting, Analysing, Forecasting and Reporting.

Computer Literacy.

Analysing and reconciliation of general ledger accounts.

Skills:

Communication Skills.

Budgeting Skills.

Forecasting Skills.

Reporting Skills.

Experience:

5 years’ combined accounting experience.

2 – 3 years’ of total combined accounting experience should have been on a management level.

Desired Skills:

Budgeting

Analysing

Forecasting and Reporting

Financial Accounting

Financial Control

Shared Services

Accounting General Ledger

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

Learn more/Apply for this position