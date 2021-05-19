Our client in the transport industry is urgently looking for a Fleet Controller to join their team
Location: Polokwane, Limpopo
Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Diploma/Degree in Fleet Management/Logistics
- Must have a valid code 8 driver’s license
- Must have a minimum of 3 years of transport/logistics experience
- Must have experience in Fleet Management
- Must be fluent in English
- Must have experience and exceptional knowledge in fleet controlling(non-negotiable)
Responsibilities:
- Ensure that the correct driver is on the correct vehicle and that the manifest corresponds.
- Ensure that the vehicles have the assistants to complete the task.
- Make sure that drivers are on time, presentable, dressed in Company uniform or contract Company uniform (when applicable).
- Make sure that drivers return with the correct documentation and that paper work handed in is complete and correct.
- Ensure that drivers adhere to the Company policies and procedures through the necessary disciplinary action for non-compliance.
- Responsible for all Company vehicles and trailers under your control.
- Monitor the drivers diesel consumption report on a daily basis and communicate unacceptable diesel consumption to the branch manager.
- When a driver reports late from a collection or delivery or after 19h00, he must provide valid reasons in writing and communicate this to the branch manager immediately.
- Ensure that a vehicle checklist is handed in for every vehicle, every day the vehicle is being used.
- Complete accurate service reports.
- Spot check licenses of drivers, COFs and service stickers every week ensuring vehicles are licensed and COFed.
- Ensures that all vehicles under your control and out on the road is within its service limit and legally licensed.
- Breakdowns are to be reported to the branch manager, operations manager and/or workshop manager immediately.
- Control and make sure on board trolleys and other equipment are accounted for.
- Check all vehicles under your control on a daily, weekly basis for any new damage or defects, also ensuring the cleanliness of the
- cabs. Any new damage or defects must be reported to the branch manager and the workshop manager immediately. You should establish what happened and who was responsible for the damage.
- Should note down all damage or defects before handing over a vehicle to a new driver along with the Driver. The driver will have to sign off on the vehicle and its damages or defects. Record of this will be kept at all times.
- Report any vehicle with previous damage to the branch manager immediately