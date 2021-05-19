Fleet Controller

May 19, 2021

Our client in the transport industry is urgently looking for a Fleet Controller to join their team

Location: Polokwane, Limpopo

Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Diploma/Degree in Fleet Management/Logistics
  • Must have a valid code 8 driver’s license
  • Must have a minimum of 3 years of transport/logistics experience
  • Must have experience in Fleet Management
  • Must be fluent in English
  • Must have experience and exceptional knowledge in fleet controlling(non-negotiable)

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that the correct driver is on the correct vehicle and that the manifest corresponds.
  • Ensure that the vehicles have the assistants to complete the task.
  • Make sure that drivers are on time, presentable, dressed in Company uniform or contract Company uniform (when applicable).
  • Make sure that drivers return with the correct documentation and that paper work handed in is complete and correct.
  • Ensure that drivers adhere to the Company policies and procedures through the necessary disciplinary action for non-compliance.
  • Responsible for all Company vehicles and trailers under your control.
  • Monitor the drivers diesel consumption report on a daily basis and communicate unacceptable diesel consumption to the branch manager.
  • When a driver reports late from a collection or delivery or after 19h00, he must provide valid reasons in writing and communicate this to the branch manager immediately.
  • Ensure that a vehicle checklist is handed in for every vehicle, every day the vehicle is being used.
  • Complete accurate service reports.
  • Spot check licenses of drivers, COFs and service stickers every week ensuring vehicles are licensed and COFed.
  • Ensures that all vehicles under your control and out on the road is within its service limit and legally licensed.
  • Breakdowns are to be reported to the branch manager, operations manager and/or workshop manager immediately.
  • Control and make sure on board trolleys and other equipment are accounted for.
  • Check all vehicles under your control on a daily, weekly basis for any new damage or defects, also ensuring the cleanliness of the
  • cabs. Any new damage or defects must be reported to the branch manager and the workshop manager immediately. You should establish what happened and who was responsible for the damage.
  • Should note down all damage or defects before handing over a vehicle to a new driver along with the Driver. The driver will have to sign off on the vehicle and its damages or defects. Record of this will be kept at all times.
  • Report any vehicle with previous damage to the branch manager immediately

