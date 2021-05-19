Food Services Sales Representative

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop new and existing business by focusing on customer channels to drive sales of entire product basket

The incumbent will work with the area sales manager to develop customer base products within the focused channels with focused goals

The focus will be on all major end users which include restaurants, lodges, forecourts, hotels, hospitals, and canteens

Qualifications:

Matric certificate

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in FMCG industry, preferably Food and Food Service and End User.

The candidate must have a further one-year experience in Sales and Account acquisition. A degree or diploma in sales and marketing would be advantageous, have sound computer knowledge with IT proficiency to interpret data and formulate sales targets and generate reports

The successful candidate must have the ability to develop new business, be target driven, must be willing to do cold calling and have strong negotiation skills

The candidate must be in possession of a South African driver’s license older than 2 years, be a self-starter, pro-active and motivated with ambition

