Food Services Sales Representative

May 19, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Develop new and existing business by focusing on customer channels to drive sales of entire product basket
  • The incumbent will work with the area sales manager to develop customer base products within the focused channels with focused goals
  • The focus will be on all major end users which include restaurants, lodges, forecourts, hotels, hospitals, and canteens

Qualifications:

  • Matric certificate
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in FMCG industry, preferably Food and Food Service and End User.
  • The candidate must have a further one-year experience in Sales and Account acquisition. A degree or diploma in sales and marketing would be advantageous, have sound computer knowledge with IT proficiency to interpret data and formulate sales targets and generate reports
  • The successful candidate must have the ability to develop new business, be target driven, must be willing to do cold calling and have strong negotiation skills
  • The candidate must be in possession of a South African driver’s license older than 2 years, be a self-starter, pro-active and motivated with ambition

Desired Skills:

  • food rep
  • FMCG
  • Sales and Account acquisition

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

