Food Services Sales Representative

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Develop new and existing business by focusing on customer channels to drive sales of entire product basket
- The incumbent will work with the area sales manager to develop customer base products within the focused channels with focused goals
- The focus will be on all major end users which include restaurants, lodges, forecourts, hotels, hospitals, and canteens
Qualifications:
- Matric certificate
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in FMCG industry, preferably Food and Food Service and End User.
- The candidate must have a further one-year experience in Sales and Account acquisition. A degree or diploma in sales and marketing would be advantageous, have sound computer knowledge with IT proficiency to interpret data and formulate sales targets and generate reports
- The successful candidate must have the ability to develop new business, be target driven, must be willing to do cold calling and have strong negotiation skills
- The candidate must be in possession of a South African driver’s license older than 2 years, be a self-starter, pro-active and motivated with ambition
Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- food rep
- FMCG
- Sales and Account acquisition
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma