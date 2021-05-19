Our client in the hospitality industry is looking for a Legal Manager who will be the Head of the Legal department to join their organisation on a permanent basis.
The Group Manager: Legal Affairs will be accountable and responsible for providing leadership and solutions on legal issues to the business operations to mitigate the Group’s
legal risks relating to strategic priorities, business deals and practices.
Salary: R1.8 million to R2.1 Million PA depending on experience.
Requirements:
Admitted attorney
5 years + experience on an executive level
7 years + management experience
LLB
Minimum 8 years post articles qualification in a law firm or commercial industry
Local and International travel is require
Drivers licence is required
Desired Skills:
- Legal Manager
- Head of Legal
- LLB
- Hospitality
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years