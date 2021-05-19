Head of Legal

Our client in the hospitality industry is looking for a Legal Manager who will be the Head of the Legal department to join their organisation on a permanent basis.

The Group Manager: Legal Affairs will be accountable and responsible for providing leadership and solutions on legal issues to the business operations to mitigate the Group’s

legal risks relating to strategic priorities, business deals and practices.

Salary: R1.8 million to R2.1 Million PA depending on experience.

Requirements:

Admitted attorney

5 years + experience on an executive level

7 years + management experience

LLB

Minimum 8 years post articles qualification in a law firm or commercial industry

Local and International travel is require

Drivers licence is required

Desired Skills:

Legal Manager

Head of Legal

LLB

Hospitality

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

