Infrastructure Project Manager

Senior Infrastructure Project Manager to be based at Jhb North, (Bryanston)

6 months extendable contract for long term project

R400 p/h-R450 p/h

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management

6 Years + IT Project Management experience

MS Office, MS Project, MS Excel, Visio

Retail, FMCG background and ITIL / Cisco will be a strong advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

Scheduling and Conducting Project Meetings, Project Meeting Reminders, Management of electronic Diaries and Venue Bookings

Compile and circulate Project Meeting Minutes and sign-off according to specific template standards

Assigning RACI accountabilities

Updating Project Plans and distribution thereof

Timesheet collection, compilation, authorisation and submission in accordance with specified time frames

Cost control and supplier invoice payment facilitation

Compiling spreadsheets, Record Keeping, Filing, Documentation and general administration

Compiling PowerPoint Presentations

Transition and Transformation Management

Providing thought leadership and insight into complex corporate IT Infrastructure Projects including hardware / software upgrades, roll outs, telephony, Disaster Recovery sites, decommissioning, IT centre separations, service desks, security

Advanced stakeholder management

Documentation and general administration

Personal Attributes:

Good leadership, project / programme management experience

High attention to detail and ability to stipulate, enforce, follow new specified processes and documentation templates

Good administrative skills

Ability to create and adhere to administrative systems

Good written and verbal communication abilities at all levels in the organisation

Ability to work fast and accurately in fast paced and demanding corporate work environment

Professional and corporate demeanour

Willingness to learn and grow

Ability to add value to ensure timeous project delivery

Good Team Player

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

Project Management

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

