Instructional Designer at Datonomy Solutions

To design and develop blended learning solutions in line with the Companys strategies & standards.
- Analyse Training Needs
- Instructional Design / Storyboarding
- Learning Programme Development, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement
- Stakeholder Engagement and Support
- Quality Assurance
Job Objectives1. Analyse Training NeedsDetermine the appropriate solution based on analysis2. Instructional Design / StoryboardingDesign learning solutions in line with identified business needs, utilising the appropriate methodology.3. Learning Programme Development, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement Development and Delivery of eLearning Content4. Stakeholder Engagement and Support5. Tools and TechniquesKeep abreast of development within the Learning fields and ensure that software skills are up to date.6. Quality AssuranceTo implement administrative and quality assurance requirements to support the management of training programmes.7. Problem-SolvingMeet deadlines consistently in a fast-paced environment with multiple assignments occurring simultaneously.8. Planning & OrganisingPlanning and organisation of short-, mid-, and long-term, e-learning projects in response to client availability and [URL Removed] 3-year Qualification in Human Resources/or relevant degree ETDP Qualification Honours HR qualification will be advantageousExperience
- 8-10 years experience in Curriculum and Programme Design
- 8-10 years experience in Implementing learning solutions
- 8-10 experience in Developing e-learning courses
- Retail experience will be advantageous
Knowledge
- E-learning
- Articulate, SPP
- Competency development and Curricula design
- NQF requirements
- Be informed of SAQA and SETA qualification changes, requirements, and trends
- Blended learning approaches
- SAP LMS
- Adult learning principles and educational theories
- Outcomes-based learning
- QCTO standards
- ADDIESkills
- Communication and Problem Solving Skills
- Innovation
- Influencing
- Computer literacy
- Strong Administration Skills
- MS Office (Specifically Word & Outlook)