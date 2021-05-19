Internet Access Junior Technical Support Agent at Webafrica Networks (Pty)Ltd

How often have you called in and spoken to a support agent and thought, “Wow, they were helpful” and this person made your day? Do you have what it takes to BE one of these awesome individuals?

Now is your chance!

Webafrica is in search of a spunky, left-of-centre individual that is clued up on connectivity, the internet and is also able to provide phenomenal customer service. Note, there is obviously the aspect of billing customers when they make use of a service so you would need to know about this as well.

So, if getting customers connected to the World Wide Web is your thing and high levels of service is your passion, get in touch with us!

Send us your deets so we can meet!

You will be expected to troubleshoot and resolve issues with services such as but not limited to: Fibre, Fixed LTE, VoIP and ADSL

Job Duties:

Provide efficient and effective support to Webafrica Customers around billing and technical queries via Telephone and WhatsApp Live Chat

Provide support to Webafrica Customers using remote desktop services or in person in a timely manner

Troubleshoot internet connectivity problems on all Devices (Desktops, Laptops, Mobile Devices etc.)

Escalation of Faults beyond 1st Line Support

Email to Fax configuration

Router Configuration

Customer Account Management

Updating customer records

Account activations/cancellations

Account payment management

Advising customers on account balances

Account reconciliations

Credit and debit note management

Meeting Daily Ticket, Live Chat and Call Targets

Minimum Requirements:

1+ Year customer services experience within an ISP Call Centre

1+ Year technical and desktop customer service experience

Strong understanding of ISP Networks

Experience using remote desktop support applications

Willing to work shifts (including weekends & public holidays)

Reliable transport

Mandatory Requirements

CompTIA A+ Certification (Internationally recognised certification)

Ideal Requirements

Exposure to a Customer Service Scoring System (eg. Net Promoter Score)

Desired Skills:

Call Centre

Technical Support

Written And Verbal Communication

Attention to detail

MS Office (Word

MS Office (Excel

MS Outlook

Conflict Resolution

Multitasking

Time Management

Technical Literacy

Analytical

Problem Solving

Customer Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who are we?

Webafrica has been around since 1997 so we’ve been around the block and we’re here to stay. We have tried our hand at many different internet ventures along the way but now we focus on the best part of all, getting South Africans connected with reliable, increasingly fast and cost-effective internet.

We were born and bred in Cape Town but we’ve decided to expand by opening a new office in Johannesburg in 2019. We have 150 Webafricans eagerly serving around 60 000 customers (and growing) so we need the top of the crop to give special attention to our customer’s needs. We provide Fibre, LTE and Naked ADSL connections (well, until ADSL finally dies), across South Africa and also have optional products like ESET Anti-virus, VoIP and Mailbox services that customers can buy. We’re like a shiny colourful rainbow of all things internet connectivity related…

We’ve got a small board and a small Shareholder group with no boring institutional investors to slow us down, although amongst that small group we have massive experience to help us to continually become more fabulous at what we do – our Board members have all been founders/CEO’s of successful businesses, locally and internationally including: Storm Telecom, Teraco, Smartcom, Host Europe Group.

Our recently appointed CEO, Sean Nourse, came aboard in 2020 to steer the ship into a brighter future with his focus on customer service using his years and years of experience at Internet Solutions.

What’s cool about working for Webafrica?

Not only do you get Medical Aid through Discovery (with Vitality included), a provident fund contribution, an awesome office (when you’re tired of working from home) which of course includes free breakfast and amazing coffee… but you also get to work with the COOLEST people around. We have awesome incentives like potential quarterly bonuses, ACE awards (for our top performers in the company) and the most fun staff parties!

We’re a tight-knit family with a wicked sense of humour – promise you’ll have fun when we’re around..

Employer & Job Benefits:

Daily Breakfast

Food Allowance

Medical Aid

Retirement Annuity

Bonuses

Recognition Awards

