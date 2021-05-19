Java Developer

May 19, 2021

Education and experience required:

  • 3-8 years + experience
  • Relevant B Degree in Computer Science preferred but not essential if minimum requirements of experience and practical application in the following is evident:
  • Automation
  • Messaging
  • Integration
  • Solutioning
  • SSL Security
  • CI/CD etc.
  • Experience working in an agile environment.
  • Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments
  • Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g., Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms.
  • Experience with test driven development and domain driven design
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
  • Experience with open-source relational databases
  • Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
  • Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
  • Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI/CD pipelines
  • Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly GIT
  • Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)
  • Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
  • Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly
  • Experience with scripting languages like Bash and /or Python
  • Experience with Cloud Platform e.g., Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
  • Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
  • Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • C#
  • Python
  • Perl
  • Javascript
  • Object Oriented Design
  • Application Server Containers
  • CI CD
  • Cloud Platforms

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position