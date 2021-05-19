Java Developer

Education and experience required:
- 3-8 years + experience
- Relevant B Degree in Computer Science preferred but not essential if minimum requirements of experience and practical application in the following is evident:
- Automation
- Messaging
- Integration
- Solutioning
- SSL Security
- CI/CD etc.
- Experience working in an agile environment.
- Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments
- Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g., Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms.
- Experience with test driven development and domain driven design
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational databases
- Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
- Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI/CD pipelines
- Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly GIT
- Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)
- Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
- Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly
- Experience with scripting languages like Bash and /or Python
- Experience with Cloud Platform e.g., Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
- Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
- Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- Python
- Perl
- Javascript
- Object Oriented Design
- Application Server Containers
- CI CD
- Cloud Platforms
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate