Java Developer Cloud Support Specialist – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Splendid chance to break innovative development boundaries in an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.

If using cutting edge technologies and taking your career to the next level is what you’re looking for, APPLY TODAY!!

The opportunity requires a minimum of 6 years extensive support and administration experience in Java and Cloud:

Java

Microservices

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven

Jenkins

Cloud Architectures

Docker

Azure AKS

Kubernetes

Reference Number for this position is GZ52956 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of R450 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

