Junior Digital Marketing Specialist at O’Brien Recruitment

May 19, 2021

Junior Digital Marketing Specialist in the Education Sector

Requirements

  • A minimum of 2 years work experience within a marketing team.
  • Proficient in Google Analytics, Google AdWords and email marketing platforms.
  • Experience implementing paid social campaigns.
  • Strong analytical, organization, communication and people skills required.
    Ability to grow with the role, take on new challenges and be flexible to company requirements.
  • Team player.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.
  • Ability to adapt quickly to new technologies, products and procedures.
  • Ability to work and thrive in a multi-tasked and ever-changing environment.
  • Professional get-it-done attitude and work ethic.

Learn more/Apply for this position