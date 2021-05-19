Junior Operations Clerk (Dispatch Clerk)

General admin duties.

Ensure documents thereof are complete and correct when submitting tamper seals.

Complete Goods Issued Voucher / Delivery Note.

Ensure that all documentation is signed off after each shift.

Ensure that offloading of containers and trucks are managed accordingly.

Prepare accordingly for offload.

Ensuring there is sufficient number of pallets for offloading.

Ensure the correct quantities, different grades and expiry dates of ALL stock received.

Ensure pallets are sorted, weighed, and labelled.

Ensure that empty pallets are weighed and marked before random weight products are packed onto the pallets.

Ensure each pallet is wrapped and has a blue label ID Card.

Ensure that all pallets are placed in the cold storage before it leaves the premises.

Ensure no broken pallets are going into the cold store.

Ensure that every pallet going into the cold store is checked-in/booked onto the system & has a location sticker.

Ensure clean pallets are available for receiving and dispatching of fresh fish.

Ensure container readiness before loading.

Ensure the total amount of bins are captured correctly.

Obtain loading instructions.

Ensure that orders are ready as per picking list.

Responsible for strictly working and loading trucks/containers according to the loading plan and or specification, that will be provided.

Loading product and stacking of pallets neatly onto/off the truck or container.

Offload/Loading of fresh fish or frozen fish.

Ensure all fresh fish from the production department is placed in cold storage promptly (especially export product).

Must have own transport.

Qualifications:

Matric

Qualification in Storemanship will be an added advantage.

Computer literate (MS Office)

Working hours:

Weekly Rotating Shifts: 08h00 – 17h30 & 19h00 – 04h30, weekends as required (hours may fluctuate due to production requirements, weekends, and overtime as per operational requirements).

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE EXPERIENCE IN THE FMCG INDUSTRY THEN PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS POSITION.

Desired Skills:

Able to effectively communicate with staff at all levels.

Ability to conduct researchand analyze data

Ability to work independently

Attention to detail

excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Ensure loading and offloading of products from/into the cold store/trucks as per instruction without compromising Food Safety or Quality. Assist Shift Manager with the effective running of department by fulfilling daily duties and achieving set targets.

Food processing company.

