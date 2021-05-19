Manager: Compliance Retail Bank at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To develop strategies and operational processes for Retail for the execution and embedment of compliance risk management processes as required by relevant regulatory requirements, applicable codes of conduct and minimum standards

for the execution and embedment of compliance risk management processes as required by relevant regulatory requirements, applicable codes of conduct and minimum standards To be responsible for and manage compliance within the Retail to facilitate adherence to legislative requirements as prescribed by Regulation 49 of the Banks Act

to facilitate adherence to legislative requirements as prescribed by Regulation 49 of the Banks Act To enhance the compliance culture by developing and maintaining a thorough understanding of the relevant regulatory requirements and the global regulatory environment and best practice principles applicable to the bank

Experience

Min:

5+ years’ experience in a compliance role (over and above qualification)

Experience in respect of the practical application of relevant laws and regulations is essential

Understanding of legal issues and the ability to interpret legislation in respect of the retail/business banking environment.

Exposure to monitoring principles and practices

Strong business knowledge

Previous experience in managing a team (minimum 2 years)

Ideal:

Experience in a banking or financial services industry (credit providers, retail/business banks, etc.)

Proven experience in the application / use of risk related software packages:

EXCLAIM software

Experience in dealing with compliance issues similar to those applicable to the bank

Exposure to providing training / public speaking

Managerial budgeting

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Honours Degree in Law or Commerce

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management or Risk and Compliance

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge and experience of implementing and being accountable for compliance frameworks/strategies in a retail/business banking environment

Solid understanding of compliance regulation best practice and guidance

Knowledge and understanding of compliance and operational risk regulatory requirements

Knowledge and understanding of risk management methodologies, tools, governance structures and regulatory requirements for good management of risk

Understanding of financial services business processes, especially in the retail/business banking environment.

Development and implementation of risk management and reporting

Understanding of the retail/business banking landscape.

Knowledge of:

Commercial Law

Legal practices

Monitoring techniques

Auditing processes

Computer systems (Office – Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Legislation regarding all specified compliance monitoring areas (consumer protection, money laundering and terrorist financing, labour legislation or financial and regulatory)

Banks’ systems

EXCLAIM software

Skills

Communications Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Reporting Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Analysing

Persuading and Influencing

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Leading and Supervising

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Ahraas Ebrahim

